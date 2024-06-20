Welch Group LLC Purchases 49,648 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 665,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,648 shares during the period. General Mills makes up approximately 2.3% of Welch Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Welch Group LLC owned about 0.12% of General Mills worth $46,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 44.6% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 59,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after buying an additional 18,302 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 199.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter worth $141,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in General Mills by 21.0% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 0.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 260,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GIS traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.80. 1,254,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,995,968. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $82.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.74.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,462,899.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. Bank of America upped their target price on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.94.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

