Welch Group LLC Sells 66,868 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Welch Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 80.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 66,868 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,499,000. Glenview Trust co grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 109,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 57,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after buying an additional 32,379 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 130,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.83. 10,764,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,440,854. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $39.63 and a 1 year high of $66.38. The stock has a market cap of $82.77 billion, a PE ratio of -13.09, a PEG ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.55.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -77.42%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.