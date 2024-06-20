Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Purchased by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd grew its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 57.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,830 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Welltower were worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WELL. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,857,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 1,412.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 594,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,062,000 after buying an additional 555,353 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 89,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,085,000 after buying an additional 18,807 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,019,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,955,000 after buying an additional 72,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth about $5,409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE WELL traded down $0.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $103.04. 3,079,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,487,785. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.40. The stock has a market cap of $61.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.86 and a 1 year high of $105.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 301.23%.

Insider Activity at Welltower

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $187,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,514,903.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WELL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.07.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

