Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0845 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock opened at $9.55 on Thursday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $9.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.24.
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile
