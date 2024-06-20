Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.122 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:GDO opened at $12.31 on Thursday. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $11.21 and a 52-week high of $13.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.19 and a 200 day moving average of $12.41.
About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund
