Westwind Capital Acquires 740 Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Westwind Capital increased its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF comprises about 0.3% of Westwind Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Westwind Capital’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,336,000. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the fourth quarter worth $603,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XOP stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.90. 2,458,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,319,264. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.60. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 12 month low of $120.42 and a 12 month high of $162.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.68.

About SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

