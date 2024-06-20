Westwind Capital Has $8.79 Million Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Westwind Capital increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,032 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Fair Isaac comprises 2.2% of Westwind Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Westwind Capital’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $8,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fair Isaac by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 41 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 26.2% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total value of $18,678,111.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,772,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total transaction of $18,678,111.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,772,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.55, for a total transaction of $9,124,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,414,270.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,014 shares of company stock valued at $31,012,918. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,274.33.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of Fair Isaac stock traded up $11.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,421.80. 214,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,117. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,279.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,245.26. The company has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.67, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.31. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $764.49 and a 1-year high of $1,451.78.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $433.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.94 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 62.28%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

