Westwind Capital Sells 18,107 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Westwind Capital lowered its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,107 shares during the period. Medpace accounts for approximately 4.3% of Westwind Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Westwind Capital owned 0.14% of Medpace worth $17,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Medpace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new position in Medpace during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medpace alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 15,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.69, for a total value of $6,051,220.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 791,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,162,563.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 15,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.69, for a total transaction of $6,051,220.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 791,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,162,563.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 5,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.49, for a total transaction of $2,252,315.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 654,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,909,901.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,621 shares of company stock worth $11,816,852 in the last quarter. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on MEDP shares. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $452.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on Medpace from $453.00 to $464.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Medpace from $446.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medpace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MEDP

Medpace Stock Performance

Shares of Medpace stock traded up $7.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $402.99. 135,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,624. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $393.86 and a 200-day moving average of $361.29. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.87 and a 12 month high of $421.00. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 41.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.39.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.75. Medpace had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 59.74%. The company had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Medpace

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.