Westwind Capital Trims Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Westwind Capital lowered its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,105 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,266 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises approximately 5.6% of Westwind Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Westwind Capital’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $21,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 191,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,531,000 after buying an additional 9,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 1,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total value of $68,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,628.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.92, for a total value of $554,140.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,149.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total value of $68,103.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 883 shares in the company, valued at $343,628.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,956 shares of company stock worth $6,927,011. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.67.

Shares of ISRG stock traded up $5.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $435.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,384,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,033. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.85 and a 12-month high of $436.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $395.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $376.97.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

