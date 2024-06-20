WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
WidePoint Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:WYY opened at $2.87 on Friday. WidePoint has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.72 million, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.54.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.21 million during the quarter. WidePoint had a negative return on equity of 24.70% and a negative net margin of 3.26%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On WidePoint
About WidePoint
WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploys identity management solutions that provides secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
