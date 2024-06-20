Woodstock Corp Acquires Shares of 1,501 Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Woodstock Corp bought a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 40.3% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Valero Energy news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $176.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on Valero Energy from $179.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Valero Energy stock traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $152.25. 905,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,074,890. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $108.28 and a 1-year high of $184.79. The firm has a market cap of $49.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.20%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

