Woodstock Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Woodstock Corp raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories comprises approximately 1.5% of Woodstock Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $14,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 226.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth $28,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDXX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.38.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total transaction of $108,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ IDXX traded down $8.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $495.48. 117,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,951. The company has a 50 day moving average of $500.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $528.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a PE ratio of 48.75, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.33. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $372.50 and a 12 month high of $583.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 63.66% and a net margin of 23.26%. The business had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.43 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

