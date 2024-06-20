Woodstock Corp Has $1.30 Million Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Woodstock Corp cut its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,773,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913,933 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 47.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,540,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,203 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $628,855,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,661,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,393,000 after buying an additional 135,048 shares during the period. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,338,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,721,000 after buying an additional 494,460 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otis Worldwide stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $96.42. 434,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,026,776. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.50. The firm has a market cap of $38.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.04. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $100.84.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Melius assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.71.

In related news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $2,844,803.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

