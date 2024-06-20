Woodstock Corp Has $4.58 Million Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Woodstock Corp lifted its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,001 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in DexCom were worth $4,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,278,685 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,151,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256,092 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $540,178,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in DexCom by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,900,308 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $732,169,000 after buying an additional 3,672,471 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in DexCom by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,296,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,898,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,773,000. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $113,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,878,378.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $113,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,878,378.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 49,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.30, for a total transaction of $6,864,243.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,262,401.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,837 shares of company stock worth $8,490,675. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com cut DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.94.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DXCM

DexCom Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $116.68. 502,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,876,350. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.92. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The stock has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom Company Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.