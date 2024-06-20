Woodstock Corp Increases Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 39.8% in the first quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 228,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,600,000 after acquiring an additional 65,031 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 107,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,840,000 after purchasing an additional 19,887 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 43.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 218,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,975,000 after purchasing an additional 65,961 shares during the last quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 14.8% during the first quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV now owns 20,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 264,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,920,000 after buying an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

NEE stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.75. 5,480,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,780,838. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.85. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $80.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $147.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.56.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.50.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

