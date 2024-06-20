Woodstock Corp Raises Holdings in OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI)

Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in shares of OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 748,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,426 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp owned 0.64% of OmniAb worth $4,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OmniAb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in OmniAb during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in OmniAb by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of OmniAb in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OmniAb during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ OABI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.16. The stock had a trading volume of 133,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,592. OmniAb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $6.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.51 and its 200 day moving average is $5.27.

OmniAb ( NASDAQ:OABI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million. OmniAb had a negative net margin of 301.62% and a negative return on equity of 19.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that OmniAb, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew W. Foehr acquired 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $1,060,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,536,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,632,059.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Matthew W. Foehr bought 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.19 per share, with a total value of $1,167,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,908,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,096,687.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew W. Foehr purchased 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $1,060,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,536,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,632,059.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of OmniAb in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of OmniAb in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's technology platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts.

