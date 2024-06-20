Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Price Target Cut to $3.80

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $4.70 to $3.80 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Yatsen Stock Performance

Shares of YSG stock opened at $3.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.34. Yatsen has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $6.65. The firm has a market cap of $323.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of -2.77.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Yatsen had a negative net margin of 27.06% and a negative return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $107.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.98 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Yatsen will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Yatsen Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the third quarter valued at about $1,217,000. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the fourth quarter valued at about $732,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the first quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Yatsen by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 511,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 63,646 shares during the period.

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics for lips, eyes, and face; skin care products, including face serums and creams, eye creams, masks, toners, makeup removers, cleansers, ampoules, and anti-acne patches; and beauty tools and kits, sunscreen products, and beauty devices.

