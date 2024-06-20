Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Price Target Cut to $3.80

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $4.70 to $3.80 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Yatsen Stock Performance
Shares of YSG stock opened at $3.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.34. Yatsen has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $6.65. The firm has a market cap of $323.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of -2.77.
Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Yatsen had a negative net margin of 27.06% and a negative return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $107.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.98 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Yatsen will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Yatsen Company Profile
Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics for lips, eyes, and face; skin care products, including face serums and creams, eye creams, masks, toners, makeup removers, cleansers, ampoules, and anti-acne patches; and beauty tools and kits, sunscreen products, and beauty devices.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Yatsen
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Outlook Therapeutics: Analysts Forecast Over 500% Stock Upside
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Campbell Soup Co. Targets Fiscal Q4 Stock Recovery
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Zebra Analysts Upgrade Stock, Forecasting Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Yatsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.