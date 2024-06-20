Yorkton Equity Group (CVE:YEG) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.21

Yorkton Equity Group Inc. (CVE:YEG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 77012 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Yorkton Equity Group Stock Up 3.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$19.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 400.32, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Yorkton Equity Group Company Profile

Yorkton Equity Group Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada. It owns a portfolio of multi-family residential rental properties comprising residential units and commercial unit in Alberta and British Columbia. The company is based in Edmonton, Canada.

