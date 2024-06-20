ZClassic Achieves Market Cap of $493,049.59 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. During the last week, ZClassic has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a total market cap of $493,049.59 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0531 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00038465 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00030937 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00010130 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000317 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

