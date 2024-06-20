ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Trading Up 5.5%

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.39 and last traded at $20.06. 1,739,864 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 6,592,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $11.00 to $7.80 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $9.30 to $9.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.60 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.01.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Up 5.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -0.95, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.11.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.34). ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative net margin of 47.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.35%.

Institutional Trading of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 604.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,431.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 5,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

