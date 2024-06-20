zkSync Reaches One Day Volume of $411.79 Million (ZK)

zkSync (ZK) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. zkSync has a market cap of $736.75 million and $411.79 million worth of zkSync was traded on exchanges in the last day. One zkSync token can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000308 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, zkSync has traded down 30.1% against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

zkSync Profile

zkSync’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,675,000,000 tokens. zkSync’s official message board is blog.matter-labs.io. The official website for zkSync is zksync.io. zkSync’s official Twitter account is @zksync.

zkSync Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “zkSync (ZK) is a cryptocurrency . zkSync has a current supply of 21,000,000,000 with 3,675,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of zkSync is 0.21402445 USD and is down -4.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $512,133,928.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zksync.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as zkSync directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire zkSync should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase zkSync using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

