10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.62.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TXG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on 10x Genomics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on 10x Genomics

Insider Transactions at 10x Genomics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,877 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $118,511.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,641 shares in the company, valued at $21,618,276.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $99,314.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,506,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,877 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $118,511.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 889,641 shares in the company, valued at $21,618,276.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,900 shares of company stock valued at $289,170. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 41,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in 10x Genomics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Trading Up 1.0 %

TXG stock opened at $19.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.87. 10x Genomics has a twelve month low of $19.20 and a twelve month high of $63.57.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 42.20% and a negative return on equity of 30.85%. The company had revenue of $141.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that 10x Genomics will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

10x Genomics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.