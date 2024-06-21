1,245 Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Bought by Walker Asset Management LLC

Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,245 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TGT. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Target from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Target from $209.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.61.

Shares of TGT traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $145.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,308,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,870,161. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.86. The company has a market capitalization of $67.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $1.12 dividend. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.38%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

