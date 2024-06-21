1,522 Shares in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Purchased by Signal Advisors Wealth LLC

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,522 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lennar by 484.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lennar during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Lennar by 34.3% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lennar news, Executive Vice Preident Jeffrey Joseph McCall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,701,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,629 shares in the company, valued at $20,179,979.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Executive Vice Preident Jeffrey Joseph McCall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,701,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,179,979.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total value of $1,512,938.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,707.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,176 shares of company stock worth $4,841,039 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Stock Up 0.3 %

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $149.19. 2,837,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,074,582. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.70 and a 200 day moving average of $154.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 4.93. The firm has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $102.90 and a 12-month high of $172.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on LEN. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lennar from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Lennar from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on Lennar from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Lennar from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.07.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

