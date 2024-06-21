1,960 Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Bought by Legacy Financial Group LLC

Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $254,023,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $164,899,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $97,395,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $717,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 456.6% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 456,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,934,000 after purchasing an additional 374,301 shares in the last quarter.

VYM traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.88. 854,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,602. The company has a market capitalization of $53.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $121.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.57.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

