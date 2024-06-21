19,800 Shares in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Bought by Polianta Ltd

Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 37,801 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 147.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,908,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,157,000 after buying an additional 1,136,948 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,260,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,925,000 after buying an additional 44,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 450.2% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 550,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,711,000 after buying an additional 450,221 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other DocuSign news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.98, for a total value of $91,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,138.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter Solvik sold 15,000 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 783 shares in the company, valued at $46,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.98, for a total value of $91,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,138.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,185 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,779. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ DOCU traded up $1.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.20. 2,829,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,991,566. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.39, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.60. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.11 and a 12-month high of $64.76.
DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.
