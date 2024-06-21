19,800 Shares in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Bought by Polianta Ltd

Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 37,801 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 147.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,908,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,157,000 after buying an additional 1,136,948 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,260,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,925,000 after buying an additional 44,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 450.2% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 550,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,711,000 after buying an additional 450,221 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Insider Activity

In other DocuSign news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.98, for a total value of $91,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,138.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter Solvik sold 15,000 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 783 shares in the company, valued at $46,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.98, for a total value of $91,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,138.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,185 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,779. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DOCU. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on DocuSign from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America reduced their target price on DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DocuSign

DocuSign Price Performance

NASDAQ DOCU traded up $1.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.20. 2,829,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,991,566. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.39, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.60. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.11 and a 12-month high of $64.76.

About DocuSign

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.