1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Insider Sells $26,671.32 in Stock

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Rubinger sold 5,421 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $26,671.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,436.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

1stdibs.Com Trading Down 4.5 %

DIBS stock opened at $4.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.20. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.47 and a 12-month high of $6.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.90 million, a PE ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.01.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.23 million. 1stdibs.Com had a negative net margin of 21.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1stdibs.Com

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 198.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 130,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 86,740 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in 1stdibs.Com by 7.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,259,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,506,000 after acquiring an additional 85,757 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 3,859,850.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 77,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 77,197 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in 1stdibs.Com by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 111,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 40,735 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the first quarter worth about $124,000. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of 1stdibs.Com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for luxury design products worldwide. Its marketplace connects customers with sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture; and home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

