1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Insider Sells $26,671.32 in Stock

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Rubinger sold 5,421 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $26,671.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,436.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
1stdibs.Com Trading Down 4.5 %
DIBS stock opened at $4.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.20. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.47 and a 12-month high of $6.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.90 million, a PE ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.01.
1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.23 million. 1stdibs.Com had a negative net margin of 21.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of 1stdibs.Com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th.
1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for luxury design products worldwide. Its marketplace connects customers with sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture; and home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
