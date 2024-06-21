6,400 Shares in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Acquired by American National Bank

American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 268.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,891,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,589 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 134.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,658,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,215,000 after buying an additional 951,369 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,583,000. Third Point LLC increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,700,000 after buying an additional 445,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 615,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,865,000 after buying an additional 332,053 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $1,072,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 555,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,047,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $1,072,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 555,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,047,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total transaction of $217,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,604 shares in the company, valued at $33,654,377.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,503,195. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

J stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $140.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,258,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,199. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.09 and a 12-month high of $154.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.94. The stock has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.73.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.83%. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.82.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

