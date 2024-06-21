695 Shares in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV) Purchased by Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVOV. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.89. The stock had a trading volume of 17,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,767. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.71. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $91.03. The firm has a market cap of $848.92 million, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.07.

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

