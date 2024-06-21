9,196 Shares in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC) Purchased by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GBTC. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 4th quarter worth $942,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $770,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $670,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $602,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $597,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

GBTC traded down $0.69 on Friday, reaching $57.04. 3,081,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,220,227. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $65.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.28 and its 200-day moving average is $50.75. The company has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

