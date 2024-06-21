Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL) Shares Gap Down to $9.76

Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.76, but opened at $8.38. Abacus Life shares last traded at $8.63, with a volume of 173,238 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Abacus Life in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Abacus Life Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $559.30 million, a P/E ratio of 487.74 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.12.

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.49 million for the quarter. Abacus Life had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 0.11%. Analysts predict that Abacus Life, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abacus Life

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Abacus Life during the fourth quarter valued at about $463,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Abacus Life during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in Abacus Life during the first quarter worth about $137,000.

Abacus Life Company Profile

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

