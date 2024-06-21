Abacus Wealth Partners LLC Buys 34,360 Shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,038,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,360 shares during the quarter. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 4.8% of Abacus Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $28,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,477,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 256,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after buying an additional 6,361 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $525,000.

NUEM stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.81. The company had a trading volume of 22,941 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.70 million, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.92. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $31.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.22.

The Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG Emerging Markets index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The index is optimized for market-like risk and return characteristics.

