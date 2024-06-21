Abacus Wealth Partners LLC Sells 772 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 30.8% in the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 422,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,273,000 after buying an additional 22,305 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:OEF traded down $0.98 on Thursday, hitting $264.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,979. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $249.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $193.00 and a one year high of $266.36.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

