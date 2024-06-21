Abacus Wealth Partners LLC Takes $625,000 Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $100.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,499,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,619,580. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.47. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.04 and a 52-week high of $100.75.

