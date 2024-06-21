abrdn Property Income Trust (LON:API) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $51.77

abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (LON:API – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 51.77 ($0.66) and traded as low as GBX 49.26 ($0.63). abrdn Property Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 50.90 ($0.65), with a volume of 2,669,861 shares traded.

abrdn Property Income Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.59, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of £194.80 million, a P/E ratio of -222.17 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 51.52 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 51.76.

abrdn Property Income Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. abrdn Property Income Trust’s payout ratio is currently -1,739.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at abrdn Property Income Trust

abrdn Property Income Trust Company Profile

In other abrdn Property Income Trust news, insider Michael Bane bought 66,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 53 ($0.67) per share, for a total transaction of £35,351 ($44,918.68). In other news, insider Mike Balfour purchased 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 53 ($0.67) per share, with a total value of £66,250 ($84,180.43). Also, insider Michael Bane purchased 66,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 53 ($0.67) per share, for a total transaction of £35,351 ($44,918.68). Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

The objective of abrdn Property Income Trust Limited is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the prospect of income and capital growth. The Board intends to achieve the investment objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of UK commercial properties in the industrial, office, retail and other' sectors, where other' includes leisure, data centres, student housing, hotels (and apart-hotels) and healthcare.

