Achain (ACT) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $302.39

Achain (ACT) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. In the last seven days, Achain has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. One Achain coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Achain has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $302.39 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000186 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000899 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000676 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/39500805/achain-whitepaper.pdf)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

