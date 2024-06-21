Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Position Decreased by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire trimmed its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,559 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 551 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 140,746 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $71,749,000 after buying an additional 35,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Melius lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 10th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Adobe from $653.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $570.00 to $580.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Adobe from $554.00 to $529.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.67.

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE traded up $7.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $530.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,128,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,543,998. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $477.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $538.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.97 and a 12 month high of $638.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,897.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total value of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,897.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,270 shares of company stock worth $1,563,166 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

