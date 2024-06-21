Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Given New $660.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $653.00 to $660.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Adobe from $554.00 to $529.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and set a $685.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Melius Research restated a hold rating and set a $510.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $607.67.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $522.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.16. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $433.97 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $477.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $538.58. The company has a market capitalization of $234.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.99, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Adobe will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,166 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $16,700,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 223,667 shares of the software company’s stock worth $133,440,000 after purchasing an additional 41,164 shares during the last quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 267.3% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares during the period. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

