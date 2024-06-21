Aerodrome Finance Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $106.69 Million (AERO)

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 21st. Aerodrome Finance has a total market cap of $106.69 million and approximately $24.33 million worth of Aerodrome Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aerodrome Finance token can now be bought for about $0.67 or 0.00001046 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Aerodrome Finance has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aerodrome Finance Token Profile

Aerodrome Finance’s total supply is 1,114,025,031 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,975,820 tokens. The official website for Aerodrome Finance is aerodrome.finance. Aerodrome Finance’s official Twitter account is @aerodromefi. The official message board for Aerodrome Finance is medium.com/@aerodromefi.

Aerodrome Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Aerodrome Finance has a current supply of 1,114,025,030.5002015 with 506,582,990.12278414 in circulation. The last known price of Aerodrome Finance is 0.68644901 USD and is down -12.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $24,024,470.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aerodrome.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aerodrome Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aerodrome Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aerodrome Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

