Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Receives Hold Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $65.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an overweight rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 1st. BTIG Research downgraded Aerovate Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Aerovate Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.25.

Get Aerovate Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Aerovate Therapeutics

Aerovate Therapeutics Trading Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ:AVTE opened at $1.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.53 and a 200-day moving average of $21.04. Aerovate Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $32.42.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.09). As a group, analysts predict that Aerovate Therapeutics will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aerovate Therapeutics news, insider George A. Eldridge sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $375,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,022 shares in the company, valued at $125,700.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 11,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $309,571.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,109.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider George A. Eldridge sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $375,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,700.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,398 shares of company stock worth $2,696,369 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aerovate Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 20,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $9,052,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $10,881,000.

About Aerovate Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.