Aew Uk Reit (LON:AEWU) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $85.97

Aew Uk Reit (LON:AEWU – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 85.97 ($1.09) and traded as low as GBX 84.94 ($1.08). Aew Uk Reit shares last traded at GBX 87 ($1.11), with a volume of 543,543 shares.

Aew Uk Reit Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 86.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 90.32. The firm has a market cap of £137.83 million, a PE ratio of -1,087.50 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 6.18.

Aew Uk Reit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Aew Uk Reit’s dividend payout ratio is -10,000.00%.

Aew Uk Reit Company Profile

AEW UK REIT plc (LSE: AEWU) aims to deliver an attractive total return to shareholders by investing predominantly in smaller commercial properties (typically less than £15 million), on shorter occupational leases in strong commercial locations across the United Kingdom. The Company is currently invested in office, retail, industrial and leisure assets, with a focus on active asset management, repositioning the properties and improving the quality of income streams.

