Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Acquired by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 49.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after buying an additional 8,799 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,742 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Albemarle by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 478,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $81,369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Albemarle by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,561 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,221,765 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $207,749,000 after purchasing an additional 151,158 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Stock Up 0.5 %

ALB traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.25. 2,592,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,023,232. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.29 and a fifty-two week high of $247.44. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.65.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALB. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Albemarle from $178.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on Albemarle from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Albemarle from $168.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.11.

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

In other news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $114,251.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,875.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,882.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,875.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

See Also

