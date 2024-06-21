Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by US Asset Management LLC

US Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.2% of US Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. US Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $105,566.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,870.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $105,566.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,870.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $266,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,107.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,958 shares of company stock valued at $22,383,553 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $177.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,741,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,148,686. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.83 and a 1 year high of $182.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.46.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.