Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Shares Up 4.4%

Alphamin Resources Corp. (CVE:AFM – Get Free Report) shot up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.08 and last traded at C$1.07. 162,840 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 712,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.02.

Alphamin Resources Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of C$1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Alphamin Resources alerts:

Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. Alphamin Resources had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business had revenue of C$147.37 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphamin Resources Corp. will post 0.125 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphamin Resources

Alphamin Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of tin concentrates. Its principal project is the Bisie tin mine located in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The company was formerly known as La Plata Gold Corporation and changed its name to Alphamin Resources Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphamin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphamin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.