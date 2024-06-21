Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.80.

ALT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim cut Altimmune from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Altimmune from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

ALT stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,574,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,513,067. The company has a market cap of $450.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.11. Altimmune has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $14.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.74.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 22,645.37% and a negative return on equity of 46.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Altimmune will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Altimmune by 62.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 180,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 69,014 shares during the period. Timelo Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Altimmune by 2,597.0% in the 4th quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. now owns 809,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,102,000 after buying an additional 779,095 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Altimmune by 153.1% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 445,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 269,676 shares in the last quarter. Gerber LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,878,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $534,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

