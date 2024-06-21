Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Amarin Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $0.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $291.99 million, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.98. Amarin has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.96.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $56.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.34 million. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 18.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amarin will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMRN. Significant Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amarin by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC now owns 34,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 19,461 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amarin during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amarin by 351.7% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 34,725 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Amarin by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 46,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 23,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Amarin by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. The company offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

