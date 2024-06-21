Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Amarin Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $0.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $291.99 million, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.98. Amarin has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.96.
Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $56.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.34 million. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 18.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amarin will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. The company offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.
