Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Price Up 0.4% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rose 0.4% on Friday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $210.00 to $213.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Amazon.com traded as high as $188.20 and last traded at $186.87. Approximately 21,951,002 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 41,674,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $186.10.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMZN. Barclays boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.89.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 65,338 shares of company stock worth $11,894,344 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

