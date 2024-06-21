American National Bank Acquires 303 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

American National Bank grew its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $7,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Marriott International by 10.7% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in Marriott International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 43,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,952,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Marriott International by 5.6% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Price Performance

NASDAQ MAR traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $243.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,278,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,433. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $237.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.58. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.03 and a 1-year high of $260.57.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 376.88%. Marriott International’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 26.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.19.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Marriott International

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.