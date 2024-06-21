American National Bank Has $1.12 Million Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

American National Bank raised its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 57.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,381 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,193,159,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $520,488,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $268,519,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,881,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $623,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,327 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 11,947.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,576,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,218,000 after buying an additional 1,563,484 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Vertical Research started coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on General Electric from $191.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.27.

General Electric Price Performance

NYSE:GE traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.24. The stock had a trading volume of 16,882,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,416,091. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.23. General Electric has a one year low of $82.11 and a one year high of $170.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.72%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

