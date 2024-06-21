American National Bank Has $29,000 Stock Position in First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DTRE)

American National Bank raised its position in First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DTRE – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, TAP Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 40,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of DTRE traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721. First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $34.83 and a twelve month high of $44.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.33 and its 200-day moving average is $40.45. The company has a market capitalization of $16.80 million, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 1.06.

About First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF

The First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF (DTRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an index of real estate stocks that support wired and wireless communication, data infrastructure, warehouses, and fulfillment centers. Selection and weighting of securities are based on three-month average trading values.

